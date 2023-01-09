Forum: Take steps to address impact of artificial intelligence on society

As we are seeing, artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to bring about significant changes in our economy, medicine, research, education, industry, technology, arts and even politics.

If we do not take steps to address the impact of AI on our society, we risk suffering from irreversible changes. The pre-existing frameworks through which we adapt to new technology are insufficient to manage one which will change many realms of human experience.

I therefore believe that it is essential that the Government establish a task force to evaluate the impact of AI on different sectors of society, and develop strategies to address the challenges and opportunities presented.

This could include measures to ensure that Singapore remains at the forefront of AI research and development, as well as initiatives to address potential disruptions to the workforce and to promote the ethical use of AI.

I urge the Government to take a leadership role in addressing the impact of AI on our society, so that we are well prepared for the changes that are to come.

Ed Cheong Tuck Kuan