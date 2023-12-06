Forum: Swarm of mosquitoes after their release under Project Wolbachia

I read a report recently that the National Environment Agency (NEA) is planning to release male Wolbachia mosquitoes in other estates (Five more residential areas to be part of Project Wolbachia to curb dengue, Nov 22).

The aim is to reduce the population of female Aedes mosquitoes, which can transmit the dengue virus.

While residents welcome this move, NEA should do an in-depth study of the optimal number of male mosquitoes to be released. I understand that it can be in the thousands in one estate over a period of time and the date of such releases is unknown to residents.

In Opera Estate where I live, the release has been done a number of times, resulting in a swarm of these male mosquitoes in houses in the neighbourhood.

These mosquitoes hide in dark corners and many are seen settling on the toilet bowl and flying around in the house. I had to buy many mosquito containers to trap them and manage the problem.

We contacted NEA a number of times and its inspectors came to our house, collecting many samples in the process from the black mosquito containers.

The inspectors told me that these were male mosquitoes and their release was handled by another department in NEA, and hence we had to learn to live with these insects.

Is NEA able to determine the optimal number of mosquitoes released in each estate and notify residents before doing so?

Sunil Kumar Sharma