Forum: Surprised by fuss over hostel-style HDB rental flats

The new hostel-style HDB rental flats for lower-income singles have been at the centre of public attention recently, with photos of small bedrooms and shared facilities drawing criticism (HDB flats: Do singles get the short end of the stick?, March 16).

As a young single Singaporean who has been renting an HDB bedroom and co-living under similar conditions for the past six years, I was surprised by the furore.

When my landlord’s family is home, I sleep, work and relax within the confines of my rented room, and plan my usage of the kitchen and common bathroom around their schedule. Online property portals advertise similar compact rooms at eye-watering rental rates, often with restrictions such as “no cooking”, “laundry only once a week”, “no guests” and “no Wi-Fi”.

Singapore’s current public housing policy prioritises married couples and families, leaving little allowance for single adults under the age of 35 who yearn for a home of their own.

The unspoken assumption is that singles are content to continue living under their parents’ roof and under their parents’ rules, and do not need any privacy or personal space.

Yet for some, moving out may be the only way to escape an unbearable or abusive family situation. Others like myself simply crave the freedom to live our own lives as independent adults.

Singles who choose to take the leap must be prepared to deplete their savings on monthly rental. They may have to resort to co-living to save costs, or scrimp and save to buy an overpriced shoebox condominium unit.

Even after they finally turn 35, public housing options are limited to a two-room Build-To-Order flat – subject to income caps, and mostly located in non-mature estates – or a resale flat, which would be more costly.

I commend the HDB for taking this step in providing more housing options for lower-income singles, and hope to see more creative solutions that will allow all single Singaporeans to have equal access to homes where we can grow and thrive.

Andrea Tan