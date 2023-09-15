Forum: Support available for employers with caregiving needs to get domestic help trained

We refer to the letters by Mr Yee Kiat Tan (Have separate work permits for maids hired for eldercare, Aug 21); Mr Tay Khoon Beng (Many benefits to introducing caregiver work pass for domestic helpers, Aug 30); and Fast, or the Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training (Many programmes to train domestic workers hired to care for seniors, Sept 7) on migrant domestic workers (MDWs) who provide caregiving services for households.

Mr Yee and Mr Tay suggested creating a new work pass category for such caregivers, with a defined scope of allowable tasks and the type of training required. We agree it is important for MDWs to have the relevant skills to perform their jobs. However, as different households have different needs, employers are best placed to determine the skills that their MDWs need to perform caregiving and other domestic tasks.

Work passes are not categorised by specific occupations, job scopes or training requirements. Creating a dedicated work pass for MDWs for a caregiving role could result in rigidity on their deployment within the employer’s household.

Seniors with disabilities and mental health conditions may require specialised care that is beyond the eldercare skills of MDWs in general. Should hiring an MDW be preferred, the employer should define the required roles clearly and early, as well as ensure the MDW is trained adequately.

There are over 180 courses covering a range of caregiving skills, depending on the mobility and condition of the care recipient. Employers seeking caregiver training courses can approach the Agency for Integrated Care or community partners such as Fast for more information. Employers can also tap the Caregivers Training Grant to defray eldercare training costs, where eligible.

We encourage MDWs and employers to discuss their needs and expectations early to achieve amicable arrangements. The Government will also continually improve the range of home-based support to meet our seniors’ caregiving needs.

Doris Kuek

Director, Foreign Manpower Management Policy

Workplace Policy and Strategy Division

Ministry of Manpower