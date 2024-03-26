Forum: Supermarkets can give shoppers carton boxes to take groceries home

It has taken some time and effort, but it is heartening to see many shoppers bringing their own shopping bags when they go to the supermarket. This has indeed reduced the number of plastic bags used to bring groceries home.

To take it to the next level, supermarkets can start placing unused carton boxes in a corner at check-out counters.

Those without their own shopping bags can use these boxes to take home their groceries. Sometimes, a dash to the supermarket is unplanned for and one is forced to buy a plastic bag.

Some supermarkets have areas where people can donate shopping bags for others to use, but not all do.

I have occasionally asked supermarket staff for an unused, to-be-discarded carton box to take my groceries home, and they have always obliged.

I hope supermarkets will consider this suggestion. I’m sure it will benefit shoppers, and further cut down plastic use.

Roy Ong Ban Guan