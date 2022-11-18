Forum: Supermarket did not allow use of physical PAssion Card for rewards

The People’s Association said that PAssion Card members can continue to use their physical cards at DFI Retail Group stores to earn points under the new yuu rewards programme (Help available for seniors to transition to new PAssion Card rewards programme, Nov 14).

This was not the case with my experience at a CS Fresh outlet on Nov 14. I had not yet downloaded the yuu app, and the cashier was adamant that my physical card could no longer be used and I had to download the app and use it instead.

Rather than hold up the line to argue the point, I just paid for my purchase and left, foregoing the earning of points.

Retailers and their partners should ensure that the same information is given to the public and their staff to avoid confusion.

Alex Yeo