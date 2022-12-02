Forum: Suite of career-matching services available for women returning to work

We thank Ms Chow Pei Yoke for her letter, “Stay-at-home mums need more help to return to workforce” (Nov 29).

The Government, together with tripartite and community partners, has been supporting back-to-work women through career conversion and upskilling programmes, promoting progressive workplace practices, and providing employment facilitation to help them remain in or return to the workplace.

Under the “herCareer” initiative launched by Workforce Singapore (WSG), back-to-work women are provided with a suite of physical and digital career-matching and family support services. For example, they can access WSG’s Career Grit, a digital site that offers targeted and personalised career and job search advice based on an individual’s job search stage.

They may also register for complimentary physical and digital career events, seminars and workshops. At these events, employers are encouraged to highlight job offerings with flexible work arrangements that are useful to those who need to manage work and caregiving responsibilities.

WSG’s community partners, such as Daughters of Tomorrow and Yayasan Mendaki, also offer job opportunities and mentorship relevant to back-to-work women at some of these career events.

Back-to-work women who prefer in-person support may approach WSG’s Careers Connect or NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute’s (e2i) career centres, or any of the 24 SGUnited Jobs and Skills Centres located in HDB towns, to get dedicated help from career ambassadors and career coaches.

Our WSG career coach has reached out to Ms Chow to offer assistance. We encourage those who require help in their job search journey to approach WSG or NTUC’s e2i, and tap our suite of career-matching services.

More information can be found on WSG’s and e2i’s websites.

Janice Foo

Director, Career Services Division

Workforce Singapore