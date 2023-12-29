Forum: Styrofoam containers for food safe when used right

We refer to Mr Edmund Lim Wee Kiat’s letter “Stop use of styrofoam boxes for takeaways” (Dec 22), where he pointed out that styrofoam containers are made of styrene monomers and residues of this material can migrate into the food in the containers. Studies conducted by independent scientific bodies, such as the Joint Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations/World Health Organisation Expert Committee on Food have concluded that when styrofoam containers are used appropriately, oral exposure to residual styrene monomers does not result in any adverse health effects.

The proper use of styrofoam containers is thus crucial in ensuring safety. Boiling hot or hot oily foods should be cooled slightly, and excess oil from fried foods drained, before being placed in styrofoam containers. This is taught in the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 1, which the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) requires all food handlers, including hawkers, to attend and pass.

SFA tests styrofoam food containers regularly to ensure they meet food safety standards. These are similar to the rigorous standards established by the US Food and Drug Administration for styrene-based food packaging materials. So far, test results indicate that styrofoam containers are safe for use when used appropriately.

Joanne Chan Sheot Harn (Associate Professor)

Centre Director

National Centre for Food Science

Singapore Food Agency