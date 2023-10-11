Forum: Study animal abuse situation and promote responsible pet ownership

I refer to the Forum letter “Make it mandatory for pet shops to sell only sterilised animals” (Oct 9).

I disagree with the writer’s proposal which over-simplifies the complex issues regarding animal cruelty, abandonment and overpopulation.

First, pet shops are the main source of pets in Singapore. Almost all pet shops market pets like commodities with cute photos and videos on their social media.

Some pet shops also do breeding and it costs only $3,500 a year to own a breeding group dog licence for more than 300 dogs and as little as $650 a year for 100 or fewer dogs.

Pet shops are not required to screen buyers or educate them on their commitment and responsibilities. This often results in impulse buying and unrealistic expectations for the buyers, who may end up neglecting, abandoning or euthanising the animals for convenience or to avoid high medical costs.

Second, pets such as dogs that are sold in pet shops can be as young as three months old. It is cruel to sterilise dogs at such a young age. Animals need the hormones for healthy growth and there are studies which show that early sterilisation can have adverse health implications.

I urge the Animal and Veterinary Service, which should have the relevant data, to convene a panel comprising professionals to study the animal abuse situation carefully and make humane recommendations to improve animal rights and promote responsible pet ownership in Singapore.

Jacqueline Lim Cheng Mui