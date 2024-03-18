Forum: Students should move towards independent learning

The article about the struggles of Primary 6 pupils in preparing for the PSLE, one of the biggest checkpoints of Singapore’s education system, resonated with me (Your kids aren’t lazy; they just don’t know how to revise independently, March 10).

It is heartening to see it acknowledged that a child who is grappling with the uncertainty of how to kick-start a successful revision process is not a lazy child.

Many students are confronted with heaps of revision materials and not enough time, which ultimately demoralises them. As students start feeling overwhelmed and fall behind their peers, they would inevitably feel inferior and might give up totally on their studies.

I think parents play a crucial role in supporting their children by guiding them to take ownership of their learning and helping them to move towards independent study.

Students can also benefit from being taught revision techniques and time management skills.

I hope to see more students taking the initiative to move towards self-directed learning and grow to be more independent learners.

Chong Xuan Qi, 16

Secondary 4