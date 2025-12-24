Forum: Stronger stance against PMDs needed to protect pedestrians

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

I was sad to read the article on the 71-year-old woman getting hit by an e-bike ( ‘No senior should go through this’: Woman, 71, has jaw reconstruction surgery after PMD-related accident , Dec 22).

But as a Pasir Ris resident, I am not surprised, going by the number of personal mobility device (PMD) riders in the area. This is something none of us, young or old, should have to go through.

Pedestrians on pavements should be able to walk safely and not have to worry about getting hit by these irresponsible riders.

I have seen young couples sharing the same bike, riding at full speed with loud music blasting away. Some even have their children with them.

Motorbikes and PMDs can both cause death if ridden recklessly. Yet both seem to be governed by different sets of laws. How can this be allowed?

The Government should urgently look into tightening control of these devices.

We need better enforcement on speed limits and bigger fines, harsher punishments.

PMD owners should have to buy compulsory insurance just like car owners, and be made fully responsible for financial compensation if they cause injury to others.

The Singam family was extremely kind not to lodge a police report against the rider, simply because he appeared to be a “compassionate man of integrity”.

However, how can riders simply walk free after causing such traumatic injury to others? Without enforcement of any punishment, what message are we sending to other riders? That it is all right, as long as the victim is kind?

If such a case were discovered at a hospital, shouldn’t a police report be made whether or not the victim wanted to lodge a report?

The Government should take a stronger stance on this issue to prevent more such accidents from happening.

I wish the Singam family well.

Jennifer Lee