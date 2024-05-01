Forum: Strong parent-school partnership key to guiding students on e-learning

We appreciate the views of Mr Toh Wei Hong (Support parents’ right to determine digital usage for their children, April 25) and Professor Teo Yik Ying (We need regulation to save kids from mobile device addiction, April 25).

Students learn best through having a variety of learning experiences, including hands-on inquiry, real-life explorations and outdoor experiences. Digital devices can enhance learning outcomes when used in an age-appropriate manner.

The Ministry of Education conducted a pilot for students in five primary schools from 2021 to 2022 to study how the use of personal learning devices (PLDs) might impact younger students.

While the study found educational benefits to the use of learning devices for in-class learning for upper primary students, there were concerns about their ability to manage device use when unsupervised. As such, primary schools are provided with devices for in-class use supervised by teachers, with gradual adjustment to the frequency and modes of use as the student progresses.

For secondary students, schools ensure that the use of PLDs is balanced with other modes of learning. The PLDs let older students collaborate with peers for class activities, and leverage resources on the Singapore Student Learning Space for self-directed learning.

All PLDs are installed with a device management application (DMA). During school hours, schools can set the level of web content filtering and control permissions to ensure that students remain focused during lessons. Schools also have policies on using personal mobile devices appropriately. After school hours, parents can set similar device restrictions based on their preferences.

The use of DMA is complemented with cyber wellness education to let students use devices safely and responsibly. Parents are encouraged to tap the parenting resources and cyber wellness strategies shared with them to guide their children at home.

As a society, we should not wait for regulations to guide the way we use devices or technology. A strong partnership between schools and parents is key to helping students embrace new learning tools.

The responsible use of PLDs is an important aspect of learning as students equip themselves with the dispositions, skills and knowledge to take on the opportunities and challenges of the future.

Lee Lin Yee

Divisional Director, Educational Technology Division

Ministry of Education