Forum: Stretches of Thomson-East Coast Line noisier due to track curvature

We would like to thank Mr Kok Chee Fai for his feedback (Check noise levels on Thomson-East Coast Line, March 17).

The Land Transport Authority and the public transport operators monitor the noise levels on all our MRT lines closely. All our underground MRT lines are generally kept to an interior noise threshold of 85 decibels LAeq (a measurement of sound pressure over a period of time).

From our monitoring, we are aware that there are some areas along the Thomson-East Coast Line where this noise threshold may be exceeded, such as between Springleaf and Lentor stations, Stevens and Napier stations, and Bright Hill and Upper Thomson stations. This is due to the curvature of the tracks in these areas.

The curved track alignment was necessary to minimise the need to acquire land from local residents and shorten the commuting time for all passengers. Mitigation measures have been implemented to reduce noise levels on the line, including slowing down the trains in these areas, and grinding the surface of the tracks to smoothen the contact between the tracks and wheels.

We seek commuters’ understanding of the reason for the higher noise level in these areas. We would also like to assure Mr Kok that we are paying close attention to this area, to ensure a more pleasant journey for commuters.

Yee Boon Cheow

Group Director, Rail (Electrical and Mechanical)

Land Transport Authority