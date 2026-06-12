Forum: Strengthening outreach for Beverage Container Return Scheme

We refer to Madan Kishor’s letter, “Different rules for returning cans and bottles may be confusing for F&B operators” (May 29). The letter highlights the operational complexities of food and beverage (F&B) establishments, and the importance of simple and clear communications for the Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS).

Under the BCRS, retailers including F&B operators are to collect a 10-cent deposit for each beverage container bearing the deposit mark sold to customers. To make it flexible for retailers, the Return Right F&B Scheme (RRFS) was introduced. Under this scheme, participating F&B establishments and hotels need not collect the 10-cent deposit from dine-in customers with the understanding that the containers are left behind after the beverages are consumed. The F&B establishments and hotels return the used beverage containers for their customers as an additional service.

To support the RRFS roll-out, instructions in English and the vernacular languages, as well as standardised decals for display, were provided to participating establishments and hotels. The decals help the public to identify “Return Right F&B” establishments where the 10-cent deposit is not collected.

We thank Madan Kishor for his feedback, and will continue to strengthen our outreach efforts, including closely collaborating with industry associations, to ensure the smooth and successful implementation of the BCRS. Our shared goal is to reduce waste and increase recycling, while supporting the daily operations of F&B businesses.

Chan Chin Kai

Group Director, Resource and Sustainability Group

National Environment Agency