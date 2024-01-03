Forum: Steps taken to support senior workers on re-employment

We refer to the letters by Mr Tristan Gwee (Tap older workers’ wealth of experience, Dec 11) and Mr Ong Kim Bock (Do more to get retirees back in workforce, Dec 14).

We agree senior workers are a valuable part of our workforce, and it is heartening that many wish to upgrade their skills and continue working past retirement age. This is why we are increasing the retirement and re-employment ages to 65 and 70 respectively by 2030, so those who are able and wish to continue working may do so.

The Retirement and Re-employment Act protects senior workers, as employers are not allowed to dismiss workers based on age before retirement age, and are required to offer re-employment to eligible senior workers. The upcoming Workplace Fairness Legislation will also strengthen protections against age discrimination at the workplace.

Since 2012, over 90 per cent of eligible resident employees who wish to continue working have been offered re-employment. In 2021, more than nine in 10 senior workers who were re-employed in the same job did not experience any cuts to basic wages and benefits. Many seniors also continue to be employed beyond re-employment age.

Mr Gwee emphasised the importance of creating opportunities and removing barriers to seniors’ lifelong employment and learning. To better tap the experience of senior workers, it is important for seniors to keep their skills relevant, and for employers to foster age-friendly workplaces where seniors can contribute productively.

The tripartite partners encourage employers to proactively plan ahead for their workforce needs; upskilling their workforce early and redesigning jobs where necessary.

The Singapore National Employers Federation conducts workshops on Structured Career Planning (SCP), to help employers understand their senior workers’ career plans and address skills gaps to better prepare them for re-employment. Employers can tap the Part-Time Re-employment Grant when implementing SCP and other age-inclusive workplace practices. More information can be found at go.gov.sg/scpguide and go.gov.sg/mom-ptrg.

Employers who wish to redesign jobs to access a wider range of workers can leverage the Support for Job Redesign under Productivity Solutions Grant. Workers can also participate in reskilling programmes such as the Career Conversion Programmes, to move into new occupations or sectors.

The Government will continue working closely with tripartite partners, employers and workers to create a more age-inclusive workplace for our seniors.

Tan Wei Long

Director (Employment Standards and International Relations)

Workplace Policy and Strategy Division

Ministry of Manpower