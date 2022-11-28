Forum: Steps taken to minimise noise from disposal of bulky items

I refer to Mr Koh Chun Siang’s letter, “Skip tank area has become a fire, safety and noise hazard” (Nov 23).

Bulky item removal and disposal is a service provided for the convenience of residents. To clarify, the area shown in Mr Koh’s photo is not a fire access area. It is a bulky refuse collection point and is situated in a secluded corner with lower foot traffic to minimise disturbance to residents.

Ang Mo Kio Town Council works closely with our service providers to keep the noise from the dismantling of bulky refuse at a low level at such collection points. For example, sledgehammers used to dismantle bulky items are wrapped in cloth, and discarded mattresses are placed at the base of the skip tank to muffle the noise.

We also ensure that the dismantling of the bulky items is carried out as efficiently as possible.

Our staff also check on the general cleanliness of the area and ensure that there are no cases of mosquito breeding. The town council also ensures that the skip tank is replaced frequently and promptly once full.

The health and safety of our residents remain our top priority. Ang Mo Kio Town Council will continue to work with our service providers to ensure all relevant safety measures are adhered to, and to step up efforts to keep bulky items neatly within the demarcated zone.

Ang Boon Peng

General Manager

Ang Mo Kio Town Council