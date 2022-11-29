Forum: Stay-at-home mums need more help to return to workforce

Updated
Published
1 min ago

I have been a stay-at-home mum for a long time.

The Government has encouraged stay-at-home mums to return to the workforce. But over the past eight months or so, I have been searching for a job with no success.

I have gone for interviews at multinational corporations as well as smaller companies, but have been unsuccessful. Recently, a few job recruiters called me, but hung up after I told them that I am a stay-at-home mum with a diploma from a private school.

I am at my wits’ end.

Stay-at-home mums above the age of 40 need more help to find employment.

Chow Pei Yoke

