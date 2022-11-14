Forum: StarHub will air programmes that complement World Cup during EPL break

We thank Mr Andrew Wong for his feedback and support for StarHub services (StarHub should waive charges for EPL subscription during World Cup, Nov 10).

Starting this week, the English Premier League will take a mid-season break to accommodate the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

During this period, StarHub will continue airing round-the-clock football programming that complements the World Cup.

This includes original shows featuring top Premier League players who are representing their countries at the World Cup, as well as roundtable discussions with pundits on their expectations for the rest of the season.

Cheryl Tee

Senior Executive, Corporate Communications and Sustainability

StarHub