Forum: StarHub should waive charges for EPL subscription during World Cup

The Fifa World Cup is here again, but this year’s tournament will be different. For the first time, it is being held in the middle of the English Premier League (EPL) season.

The World Cup is scheduled to take place in Qatar from Nov 20 to Dec 18. The EPL season is currently ongoing and will pause on Nov 14 and resume on Dec 26, eight days after the World Cup ends.

Some of us watch the EPL through a cross-carriage arrangement and pay $64.90 a month. I hope charges can be waived for the period when there are no EPL matches, as it does not make sense to continue charging customers when there are no matches to watch.

This would help football fans save some money and use it to subscribe to the World Cup telecast.

I have checked with StarHub’s customer service and was informed that customers can request EPL subscription termination or suspension during the World Cup, but there is a re-connection fee of $16.05, which I think is too troublesome.

Andrew Wong