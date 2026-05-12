Forum: Standing of traditional Chinese medicine shouldn’t be tarnished

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We refer to the recent Singapore Police Force enforcement operations against beauty and wellness premises, including two outlets operating under the guise of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), where alleged vice-related activities were uncovered (19 arrested following enforcement sweep on beauty, wellness premises in Jurong East, May 7).

Such incidents are deeply regrettable and should not be allowed to tarnish the standing of Singapore’s legitimate TCM profession.

Singapore’s TCM sector has undergone decades of professionalisation under the regulatory oversight of the Ministry of Health and the Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners Board. Registered TCM practitioners are required to meet established standards in education, ethics, clinical competency and continuing professional development.

The overwhelming majority of TCM practitioners in Singapore serve patients with professionalism and integrity, contributing meaningfully to preventive care, chronic disease management and community healthcare.

Businesses that misuse the name or image of TCM to conduct unlawful or unethical activities do a disservice not only to the profession, but also to patients who place their trust in healthcare providers.

The recent enforcement actions therefore highlight the importance of continued vigilance, strong regulatory oversight and public education. The Academy of Chinese Medicine, Singapore fully supports the authorities in taking firm action against unlawful activities that undermine public confidence and damage the reputation of legitimate practitioners.

Members of the public should seek treatment only from registered TCM practitioners and licensed healthcare or wellness establishments.

Trust in healthcare is built over many years through ethical conduct, accountability and professional standards. These values must remain at the core of the continued development of TCM in Singapore.

Members of the public may refer to the TCM Practitioners Board website for information on registered TCM practitioners.

Goh Kia Seng

President

Academy of Chinese Medicine, Singapore