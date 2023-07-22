Forum: Stamp out collusion between motorists and repair workshops

I applaud the Monetary Authority of Singapore for taking action against a former insurance agent for cheating offences (MAS issues prohibition orders against former Prudential representative for cheating offences, July 19).

In this case, the ex-agent submitted false invoices to facilitate her clients’ accident injury claims, but there are also non-injurious cases that need attention.

Unsuspecting motorists have been involved in minor accidents with those who refuse to accept monetary settlements with the ultimate aim of inflating the claim amount. Their dishonest schemes include changing the damaged part completely when minor local touch-ups or dent flattening should suffice, adding fabricated repair items, and lumping in repairs of wear and tear or other damage unrelated to the accident. This is tantamount to collusion between the claimant motorist and the repair workshop.

I know of two such cases among my close family members and heard anecdotal reports from some friends in recent years. I believe this malpractice is still rampant despite the absence of official substantiating statistics because there is no formal reporting process.

What is the recourse for such motorists? Would the insurance watchdog bodies please comment and offer advice? Would the relevant authorities please look into this perennial problem and put in place some instructive guidelines for motorists? Ultimately, the aim should be to preclude unnecessary payouts for dubious repairs and to mitigate the consequential rise in motor insurance premiums.

Teoh Woi Khon