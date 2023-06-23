Forum: Sports journalist Alan Hubbard created unforgettable day for me

I was reminded of the kindness of former Straits Times sports deputy editor Alan Hubbard when I read about his death (Renowned sports journalist and former ST deputy editor Alan Hubbard dies at 85, June 17).

Mr Hubbard created an unforgettable afternoon for me in 1986. He was coordinating the visit of Manchester United and England football legend Bobby Charlton, who was scheduled to grace the Straits Times/Coca-Cola Sports Achievement of the Year presentation.

I faxed Mr Hubbard about my interest to meet my football hero, whose career I had been following since 1960.

He told Charlton about me and I received the invitation to meet the football legend exclusively at the Straits Times premises. The footballer was amazed at my collection of publications and scrapbooks featuring him and autographed a few pages to my delight.

To thank him for that special afternoon, I sent a painting of Charlton to Mr Hubbard. He replied to suggest that I send the drawing to Charlton and provided an address. I still have his letter.

Despite the many things he had to handle for Charlton’s visit, Mr Hubbard took the trouble to respond to my request and arranged the meeting. He certainly cared for the interest of this ordinary fan.

Yeo Hock Yew