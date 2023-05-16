Forum: Some way to go before becoming a cashless society

There have been recent reports of fake QR codes placed in strategic locations that people end up inadvertently using instead of the real ones, resulting in significant financial losses (Woman who scanned QR code with malware lost $20k to bubble tea survey scam while she was sleeping, May 7). The landscape of fraud is changing and we need to face it head-on.

We used to often get a hard copy menu and we either ordered from a waiter or the cashier. Now many places use QR codes in the name of labour savings.

Many sites are available only online or you are asked to go digital for many transactions.

We are also asked to go digital for payments and unfortunately the stability of these banking platforms has been called into question. Previously, we were sold a vision of leaving our homes without any cash but I am even more likely nowadays to keep my wallet filled with hard cash.

Our government and commercial platforms need to work even harder to assure us that it is not just good for them but that users actually benefit, the interface is safe and easy to use, and that the process of getting claims is as easy as making payments.

Peter Loon Seng Chee