Forum: Some local brands are a luxury in our hearts

After TikTok user Zoe Gabriel was mocked by some users and defended by others for calling Charles & Keith a luxury brand (Charles & Keith invites viral ‘luxury bag’ TikTok teen to meet its founders, tour brand’s headquarters, Jan 12), I heard Kiss 92 radio deejays thank several local entrepreneurs for setting up what they considered to be luxury brands in Singapore.

One of the brands they mentioned was the restaurant chain Jack’s Place. I think many of us who grew up eating at Jack’s Place to mark special occasions also agree that it is a luxury brand in our hearts. I am grateful to it and other local brands for being a part of my life.

To me, luxury also means enjoying simple food, outings and other events with my family and friends.

Pok Ts’ai Feng