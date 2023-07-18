Forum: Some hawkers charging for disposable utensils and plastic bags

I am appalled to learn that some hawkers have started to charge for plastic bags, and disposable chopsticks and spoons for takeaway orders. This is in addition to charging extra for takeaway containers.

While I understand the drive to use fewer disposable items and plastic bags, it seems that some hawkers are taking things a bit too far.

The cost of hawker food has been rising recently. I believe any price increase has also taken into account the cost of these plastic bags and disposable utensils.

It would seem unjustifiable for hawkers to charge more for these items on top of the price of the food.

I hope the relevant authorities can meet the hawker centre associations to address this issue. The general public cannot always be expected to absorb extra fees in the name of the green initiative.

Foo Sing Kheng