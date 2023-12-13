Forum: Software glitch affected HDB’s service line

We refer to the letter “No help from HDB service line” (Dec 1) by Ms Wendy Lim and thank her for her feedback.

Our records show that Ms Lim had called our hotline a number of times between Nov 28 and 30, requesting assistance for spalling concrete.

She was not directed to speak to a customer service representative or submit feedback online, as a software glitch had caused some of the calls to be cut off.

We apologise for the inconvenience, and have since resolved the software glitch.

We have also reached out to Ms Lim to explain the situation and arranged an inspection of the spalling concrete in the flat. She has expressed her satisfaction with the prompt assistance rendered during the inspection.

Regular maintenance by flat owners can help prevent spalling concrete. This includes painting ceilings regularly, sealing cracks or holes properly and ensuring sufficient ventilation within the premises.

Flat owners who detect signs of spalling concrete are advised to carry out repairs early to prevent the problem from deteriorating further and affecting a larger area.

Besides our hotline, residents who wish to provide feedback on maintenance-related matters can contact us via HDB’s e-feedback form available on the HDB InfoWEB, or via the OneService portal.

Bettina Ng

Director (Customer Management)

Housing Management Group

Housing & Development Board