Forum: Social service support available to all victims of domestic violence

We thank Clara Chu En Ru for her letter (Help male victims of family violence speak up and seek help, June 5).

We agree with her that it is important to educate the public and correct the misconception that men cannot be survivors of domestic violence.

Domestic violence can affect anyone – both women and men. Social service support is available to all domestic violence survivors, regardless of their gender.

Specialised programmes, therapy, support groups and shelters are also available to support male survivors to heal. All survivors deserve support and protection.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) has been running the Break the Silence campaign since 2016 to raise awareness of abuse.

The campaign was refreshed in 2021 to increase awareness of the different forms of abuse and to introduce the Signal For Help hand gesture, so that survivors can discreetly call for help.

No one should experience violence, especially at the hands of a person who they trust. If you need help or suspect someone needs help, please call the 24-hour National Anti-Violence and Sexual Harassment Helpline on 1800-777-0000.

Yoganathan Ammayappan

Senior Director, Rehabilitation and Protection Group

Ministry of Social and Family Development