Forum: SkillsFuture and SG Enable strive to make learning inclusive for all

We thank Mr Max W.E. Soh for his letter, “SkillsFuture courses can be more inclusive” (May 13).

The SkillsFuture Movement strives to benefit as many Singaporeans as we can, regardless of their life circumstances.

We are committed to improving the accessibility of SkillsFuture courses to persons with disabilities, and welcome suggestions from the Disabled People’s Association Singapore and others on how we can do better.

At the same time, we recognise that not all courses may be able to cater to the needs and requirements of persons with disabilities. We are working to provide a range of training opportunities that cater to these specific needs.

There are currently more than 760 dedicated training programmes curated by the Enabling Academy, a disability learning hub launched by SG Enable.

SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) works with the Enabling Academy to provide funding support for training providers to design and deliver accessible and inclusive courses.

The Enabling Academy is also partnering SSG and other organisations to develop a framework to articulate job roles and skills that are in demand and emerging, as well as relevant training programmes and resources for persons with disabilities.

Training providers can use these resources to design and deliver courses for persons with disabilities, and contact the Enabling Academy to plan the delivery of these courses.

To improve access to training courses, learners with disabilities can tap the Temasek Trust-CDC Lifelong Learning Enabling Fund, a ground-up initiative supported by the Enabling Academy, to defray the cost of course-related fees, learning devices, and support for reasonable accommodation, such as note-taking and sign interpreter services.

In partnership with industry partners and the training and adult education sector, SSG and SG Enable will continue to make learning accessible and inclusive for all, including by promoting the adoption of disability-inclusive training practices and expanding offerings for learners with disabilities.

Peggy Lim

Director of Public Engagement Division

SkillsFuture Singapore

May Koh

General Manager of Enabling Academy

SG Enable