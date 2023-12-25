Forum: Singtel keeps home phone lines affordable and strives to help seniors

We refer to Mr Peter Ho’s letter, “Singtel charges for using home line are too high” (Dec 22).

We agree with Mr Ho that there may be senior citizens who may be more familiar with and prefer to use their home phone lines.

This is why we have always kept our home phone lines affordable, with charges at 0.86 cent per minute during off-peak hours (7pm to 9am on weekdays, and the entire day for weekends and public holidays) and 0.86 cent per 30 seconds during peak hours (9am to 7pm on weekdays).

In Mr Ho’s letter, he inaccurately described our local call charges as 86 cents per minute during off-peak hours and 86 cents per 30 seconds during peak hours.

This means that the actual charges for a 10-minute peak hour call, which Mr Ho said costs $17.20, is 17 cents.

All of us at Singtel appreciate and share Mr Ho’s concern for our seniors.

Our Singtel staff volunteers conduct regular digital readiness workshops to empower seniors to use technology, and our Singtel shops islandwide offer dedicated opening hours set aside to serve our seniors who may need more assistance.

We value the feedback of all our customers and will strive to ensure that our connectivity offerings are accessible and available to all segments including our seniors.

Anna Yip

Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Singtel Singapore