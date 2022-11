We refer to Mr Thomas Richard Prakasam’s letter, “Impressed by telco’s improved customer service standards” (Nov 24).

We thank Mr Prakasam for his feedback. We have always endeavoured to deliver the best possible value and experiences for our customers, and are encouraged by his comments.

We will continue to work hard to provide personalised, proactive, quality service for our customers.

Anna Yip

Chief Executive Officer, Consumer Singapore

Singtel