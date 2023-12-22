Forum: Singtel charges for calls made on home line too high

Senior citizens often depend on a phone call on a home line to keep in touch with loved ones locally and overseas. Some may not know how to use or own a smartphone.

Yet, Singtel charges almost a dollar, 86 cents, per minute for local calls during non-peak hours of 7pm to 9am, and 86 cents per 30 seconds during peak hours from 9am to 7pm.

A person using a home line making a call for 10 minutes during the day would have to pay $17.20 under the peak-hour rate. This would also apply for calls made during weekends and public holidays.

If a person makes three phone calls in a week for just 10 minutes each time, it would add up to about $51, quite a big sum for just staying in touch with family and friends.

Some of these calls would also be for checking on medical appointments, which usually mean being put on hold for a length of time that could easily be longer than 10 minutes.

Singtel should review its high charges which impact those who still rely on the home line. We cannot assume all senior citizens know how to use or own a mobile phone.

Peter Ho