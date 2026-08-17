Forum: Singapore’s dentists tackling antimicrobial resistance proactively

The article “Dentists in Singapore lack awareness on prescribing antibiotics: NUS study” (Aug 5) has raised concerns. The headline and some of its contents oversimplify the study’s conclusions as they unintentionally imply that local dentists are generalised as incompetent when it comes to keeping up with the latest clinical knowledge. These do not reflect the intent of the research study, or the high standards of Singapore’s dental profession.

This study was funded by the Singapore Dental Association as part of a proactive effort by the profession to understand historic antibiotic prescription trends and identify opportunities for the dental community to further contribute to efforts to tackle antimicrobial resistance.

Best clinical practices constantly evolve alongside advances in medical knowledge. The survey was conducted in 2024, before the launch of the national Clinical Practice Guidelines on the Use of Antibiotics in Dentistry in December 2024. Judging past prescribing practices against current evolving guidelines risks creating an unfair comparison.

As clinical evidence, antimicrobial resistance patterns and prescribing guidelines continue to change, the dental community seeks to engage in continuous professional education and evaluation to maintain high standards of patient care.

The prescription of antibiotics in dentistry is not a one-size-fits-all decision, and is rarely straightforward. It requires each clinician to consider a complex matrix of treatment considerations such as the patient’s medical history, potential drug interactions, treatment response, risks and severity of oral infections, medication adherence and patient preferences.

Dentists seek to navigate these complex and competing factors, tailoring every prescription to each patient's unique situation, and optimising recovery while minimising the risk of antibiotic resistance. The research study was thus designed to support clinical decision-making, shape future dental and patient education, and promote continuous quality improvement.

Research findings must be communicated accurately. As the survey involved a relatively small convenience sample of 280 respondents, the findings may not reflect the practices of all dentists across Singapore. Following Singapore’s updated National Strategic Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance in November 2025, active, concerted efforts are under way to address antibiotic overprescription, and the Singapore Dental Association is committed to this cause.

Rather than showing a lack of knowledge in the profession, this study reflects a responsible, self-aware dental profession willing to keep up to date with the latest knowledge and continuously improve the care it provides to the public.

Sharon Tan

Chairperson, Dental Public Health Committee

Singapore Dental Association