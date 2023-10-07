Forum: Singaporeans seem less productive now after Covid-19

I immigrated here 26 years ago and became a citizen 20 years ago. I worked in several companies as an engineer and a manager. I have many friends who are engineers and managers too, and some run their own businesses.

We all have this same feeling: Singapore’s productivity is coming down. People no longer work as hard as before, and working from home has been largely abused.

Recently, I needed to find a supplier for my product. I contacted a local supplier and one from China. The supplier from China always replied to me promptly, and didn’t seem to be on leave at any time. The local supplier always replied to me slowly. Quite often, I would get an auto-reply from his e-mail to say he was on leave. And the Chinese company’s quote was, of course, much lower.

I recently stayed in China for two months to visit my parent. I found that after Covid-19, all employees have returned to the office, and things are as they were before the pandemic. People generally work harder than in Singapore.

In Singapore, not everything has returned to pre-Covid-19 levels. Society seems to focus on work-life balance more and more.

Singapore has no natural resources. The only way to become rich is through working hard. Otherwise, we will be left behind, and eventually become an average country, getting more uncompetitive, and getting poorer.

David Lei Li