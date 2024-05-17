Forum: Singapore story needs more retelling

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong has made selfless and unstinting contributions to Singapore and Singaporeans. His lifetime of public service, especially over the last 20 years as prime minister, has added another brilliant chapter to our Singapore story.

Unfortunately in my interactions with Singaporeans, I have found that many are unfamiliar with the Singapore story and take our current economic success and way of life for granted.

I’m concerned that future generations will feel even more entitled and complain about setbacks instead of working to improve and overcome them. Singaporeans should know who we are, where we come from, how we got here and where we are heading.

I suggest raising more awareness of the Singapore story so people can appreciate more the struggles, contributions and trials and tribulations of past generations.

I wish SM Lee – who handed over the reins to our new Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and the 4G team – good health and many more good years.

Yeow Hwee Ming