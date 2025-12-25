Forum: Singapore did well in athletics at SEA Games

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

As an octogenarian and a keen follower of the athletics scene in Singapore since the 1960s, I was delighted and impressed with the three golds, three silvers and three bronzes Singapore won at the recent SEA Games in Thailand.

Our athletes won medals in events which hadn’t been won in a long time, as in Calvin Quek’s 400m hurdles gold after an absence of 60 years.

Hence, I don’t agree with Singapore National Olympic Council secretary-general Mark Chay’s comparison of the 19 out of 38 golds won in swimming with the three out of 47 golds won in athletics (SEA Games 2025: Athletics needs to ‘come to the party’ in Singapore’s hunt for more golds, Dec 20). The two sports and their levels are different.

In fact, I would like to congratulate Singapore Athletics president Lien Choong Luen and his committee members for a job well done and the best is yet to be .

Chia Hearn Kok