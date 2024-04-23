Forum: Singapore can set example by continuing to uphold the rights of all citizens

As a Singaporean, I am heartened to know that racial harmony and the protection of minority races have been wisely managed by the Government (Hard work and togetherness have lifted the Malay/Muslim community: Masagos, April 19).

Since Singapore’s independence in 1965, the Government has put in place constitutional protection for Malays in Singapore to safeguard the special position of the Malay community and minority rights, and the Ethnic Integration Policy to maintain racial harmony.

Today, the socio-economic standing of the Malay/Muslim community has vastly improved.

Singapore must continue to uphold the constitutional rights of all citizens, especially the minority races. In doing so, it will be an example to the world as a fair and gracious society for all its citizens.

George Lim Heng Chye