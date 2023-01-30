Forum: Signage for Singpass counter improved

We refer to Mr Gan Kok Tiong’s letter, “Lack of CC staff for Singpass service” (Jan 20).

We are sorry for the inconvenience caused to Mr Gan. Bishan Community Club (CC) does not have a designated Singpass password reset counter. The existing counter was set up temporarily to assist residents needing help to reset their Singpass passwords when redeeming digital Community Development Council vouchers. Therefore, limited staff were given access to the system.

We have noted Mr Gan’s feedback and improved the signage at the Singpass counter by including the daily service availability hours. The public can also call 6259-4720 to check on these hours before making a trip down to the CC.

Wendy Zeng

Constituency Director

Bishan Community Club