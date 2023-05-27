Forum: SIA should share profits with nation after having received govt assistance

I was delighted to learn that Singapore Airlines (SIA) registered record revenue and profit for the current financial year and will be giving a profit-sharing bonus of 6.65 months to eligible staff (SIA posts record revenue and earnings, expects robust travel demand to prevail in 2023, May 16).

It is encouraging to note that the company is bouncing back from the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company could perhaps now consider sharing the fruits of its success with the country since it, like many other businesses, received much support from the Government throughout the three years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the financial assistance packages the Government gave out during the period of lockdowns and restricted travel were the Aviation Sector Assistance Package and the OneAviation Resilience Package.

As we celebrate SIA’s success, I urge its senior management to consider contributing a part of its gains to the country’s reserves as a good national cause and a show of appreciation for the help it received from the Government during the Covid-19 crisis.

SIA deserves praise for the resilience it showed to steer itself back to growth and I wish it all the best in its business endeavours.

Chng Kok Hui