Forum: SIA crew’s selfless service in an emergency a boost for brand

I applaud the pilots of SQ321 for successfully making an emergency landing in Bangkok after the extreme turbulence incident on May 21.

While I am glad to know most of the passengers are well, my thoughts are with those who are still in Bangkok receiving medical treatment.

I am also sad to learn of the death of an elderly British passenger during the incident.

But what greatly impressed the passengers and others was how the Singapore Airlines crew took care of passengers during the emergency even though they themselves were injured and bleeding.

SIA staff members and care personnel from Changi Airport were also on hand to help those affected with transport arrangements and to rebook flights.

The incident has proven that the SIA brand has emerged stronger after being tested, most notably when the crew demonstrated resilience and remarkable selfless service during the emergency.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng