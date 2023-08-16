Forum: Show details of herbs in TCM medications

In March, I took my son to a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) clinic in Bukit Batok as he had flu. I have been consulting TCM doctors since my children were young because of the efficacy of the treatments. I have also studied TCM for two years.

The clinic did not give me a detailed bill to show the types and amount of the herbs used in the medicine. When I asked for a detailed breakdown of the herbal formula, I was told by the doctor that in Singapore, TCM clinics are not required to list herbal formulas in detail. So a bottle of liquid can be labelled “cough syrup”, without naming the herbs or the composition.

My son, a national serviceman, said the Ministry of Defence does not accept medical certificates (MCs) or cost claims from TCM clinics.

I am disappointed that there is no regulation in Singapore to make TCM clinics provide patients with detailed information on the medicine, and that Mindef does not accept MCs and claims for treatments from TCM clinics.

Tan Yen Ling