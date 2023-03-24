Forum: Shingles vaccine too costly in Singapore

Currently, the cost of the Shingrix vaccine for shingles in Singapore is $400 (plus GST) for one dose, and a complete two-dose regimen costs $800 (plus GST).

However, in the United States, the same two-dose regimen costs a little over US$360 (S$477), or around US$180 per dose, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. Why is the cost of the Shingrix vaccine so much higher in Singapore?

Shingles is a vaccine-preventable disease that affects one in three adults according to US data, and it causes excruciating pain that is often described as aching, burning, or stabbing.

In Singapore, there are an estimated 30,000 new cases of shingles every year, and it has been estimated that over 90 per cent of adults above the age of 50 already carry the virus that causes shingles.

Under the Healthier SG programme, the Government can take the lead in procuring vaccines and reducing the risk of shingles among the population. Bulk purchase with the supplier and negotiating for discounts could help to reduce the cost of the vaccine. Vaccination not only protects against shingles, but also reduces the complications associated with it.

An earlier vaccine for shingles, Zostavax, is available in Singapore and costs about $270 for a single dose at most clinics. However, in placebo-controlled studies, Shingrix was found to be more effective in reducing the risk of developing shingles by 97.2 per cent in subjects 50 years and older. Zostavax reduced the risk of developing shingles by 51 per cent in those 60 years old or older.

The high cost of Shingrix is a significant barrier for many individuals, and affordable vaccination options should be made available to prevent the spread of shingles and reduce the burden on the healthcare system.

Wong Chee Meng