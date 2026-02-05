Forum: Share more stories of kindness

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

I refer to Mr Low Jeng-tek’s letter, “ Delivery rider a ‘selfless buddy’ for drivers at MacRitchie carpark ” (Feb 2), and would like to thank Mr Christopher Ang for his selfless actions.

Putting others before self and sacrificing precious time to help others, especially when inconvenient, are the hallmarks of a kind citizen. I commend Christopher for reminding us that kindness is alive and thriving in Singapore.

I am sure that countless other acts of kindness go unnoticed and unappreciated every day. I would like to take this opportunity to encourage more Singaporeans to share their stories of kindness.

In an era where negative stories thrive in digital spaces, spreading positivity and inspiring others to strive to be better versions of themselves are crucial in building a “We First” society, where consideration for others and collective well-being come before self-interest.

We can be greater together.

Michelle Tay

Executive Director

Singapore Kindness Movement