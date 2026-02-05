Straitstimes.com header logo

Forum: Share more stories of kindness

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

I refer to Mr Low Jeng-tek’s letter, “

Delivery rider a ‘selfless buddy’ for drivers at MacRitchie carpark

” (Feb 2), and would like to thank Mr Christopher Ang for his selfless actions.

Putting others before self and sacrificing precious time to help others, especially when inconvenient, are the hallmarks of a kind citizen. I commend Christopher for reminding us that kindness is alive and thriving in Singapore.

I am sure that countless other acts of kindness go unnoticed and unappreciated every day. I would like to take this opportunity to encourage more Singaporeans to share their stories of kindness.

In an era where negative stories thrive in digital spaces, spreading positivity and inspiring others to strive to be better versions of themselves are crucial in building a “We First” society, where consideration for others and collective well-being come before self-interest.

We can be greater together.

Michelle Tay
Executive Director
Singapore Kindness Movement

More on this topic
Forum: What readers are saying
See more on

Today's Letters

Kindness

Singapore society

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.