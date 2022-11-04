Forum: Seniors need help in keeping up with tech advances

I have always been amazed by the advancement of technology, and thankful for it, too.

However, after I had two bad experiences in one day, I realised that dealing with technology can be stressful for senior citizens like me.

First, I went to Our Tampines Hub swimming pool to get more information about aqua aerobics lessons.

There were three young men seated at the reception counter and all they could tell me was to download an app with which I could get all the information using my Singpass. They did not even offer to help me download the app.

The second bad experience was when I went to a supermarket and wanted to pay for some items. Like I had done in the past, I produced my PAssion card to get the reward points.

But I was then told that I could no longer use my PAssion card without first downloading the app.

Is there an app to serve us senior citizens?

Santakumari Ratnam