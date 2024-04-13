Forum: Seniors in landed homes need help to curb mozzie breeding

There is a surge of dengue cases this year, and so far, seven people – mostly elderly – have died (Sharp rise in dengue infections; over 5,500 cases so far this year, April 11).

I am a doctor who has seen my share of dengue patients, and have some suggestions to reduce dengue risk to the community.

One overlooked problem lies in the many low-rise landed homes throughout Singapore. Most have roof gutters and grating-covered drains on their premises.

Accumulation of debris such as wind-blown leaves, grass clippings and bird droppings over the years inevitably leads to pools of retained water, which rain adds to, so they never completely dry out.

Some homes even have plants growing in their roof gutters, showing that water is retained throughout the year. Mosquitoes need only eight to 10 days of such pooling to generate new adults.

Many such homes are occupied by senior citizens. They are often too frail to lift the heavy metal grates covering drains to clear out debris. Most should not try to use a household ladder to get to their roof gutters. Even for those who can afford commercial pest control, it is unlikely the root cause of such water retention would be completely addressed.

Perhaps fit young members of society (maybe those serving national service) could be organised to visit these housing estates in a practical demonstration of total defence.

They can use simple tools like laundry poles to drop suitable larvicide tablets into roof gutters. They can also lift the metal drain grates and use shovels or water jets to clear accumulated debris.

To be effective, every house needs to be visited – even those unoccupied – with repeat visits maybe every quarter. This effort needs the involvement of the authorities, as only they can legally access the grounds of unoccupied properties.

An effective approach thus needs concerted effort, perhaps even across different ministries, but surely dealing with this hazard should get priority.

It starts with acknowledging we must help our senior citizens in matters beyond their ability, and it should not stop there.

Lee Pheng Soon (Dr)