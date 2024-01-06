Forum: Senior workers can band together to offer expertise to SMEs

I refer to the reply by the Ministry of Manpower (Steps taken to support senior workers on re-employment, Jan 3).

The steps taken to encourage employers to hire senior workers are laudable but are seen as inadequate by senior workers who are still unemployed, as seen by the opinions expressed in this Forum.

Instead of the current strategy of encouraging employers to employ senior workers with grants, I suggest setting up a shared services organisation to create opportunities that will market the services of senior workers.

These senior workers can band together and offer their expertise to companies, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

I am a freelance consultant in human resources (HR) and have been working with several SMEs. Many SMEs lack the funds for an infrastructure to implement progressive HR practices that encourage a conducive working environment to develop and retain talent. Senior workers seeking work can be part of the resources of this shared services group and be hired by SMEs on a contract basis for an affordable fee.

Liew Meow Koon