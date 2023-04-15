Forum: Sending a strong signal there is no place for workplace discrimination in Singapore

We refer to the letter by Action for Aids Singapore and Oogachaga, “Proposed workplace fairness law needs to be all-inclusive” (April 12).

A core strength of Singapore’s labour landscape is our industrial harmony. This is predicated on strong tripartite relations, and a focus on resolving labour disputes through mediation and conciliation as far as possible. This approach has worked well for Singapore and must continue with the upcoming Workplace Fairness Legislation.

With this context, the Tripartite Committee on Workplace Fairness has recommended to scope the legislation to provide protection against the common and familiar forms of workplace discrimination. Therefore, the committee has proposed to prohibit workplace discrimination in respect of the following characteristics: age; nationality; sex; marital status, pregnancy status and caregiving responsibilities; race, religion and language; disability and mental health condition.

These characteristics accounted for almost all discrimination complaints reported to the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep) from 2018 to 2022. Stronger protection against these specified forms of workplace discrimination will also support Singapore’s key social and economic objectives. This includes promoting workforce participation for seniors and women, and ensuring that locals are fairly considered for job opportunities.

Even with legislation, protection under the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices (TGFEP), which covers all forms of workplace discrimination, will remain. Our framework for workplace fairness, comprising both legislation and TGFEP, will send a strong signal that there is no place for workplace discrimination in Singapore.

Tafep will also be the first stop for all discrimination-related complaints, whether covered under the legislation or the TGFEP. Tafep can advise an individual who faces multiple types of discrimination whether he can seek remedy under the law.

The committee is refining its recommendations, considering all the feedback received, and will share its final report later in 2023.

Lee Chung Wei

Director, Workplace Policy and Strategy Division

Ministry of Manpower