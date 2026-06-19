Forum: Schools teaching students to navigate radicalisation risks in digital age

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We agree with Irwan Jamil on the need to equip students with a deeper understanding of artificial intelligence (AI) as part of broader efforts to tackle online radicalisation (Are we tackling radicalisation with a pre-AI mindset? June 5).

The Ministry of Education (MOE) recognises that young people face a range of online risks, including extremist and radicalising content.

Through character and citizenship education, students learn to develop empathy and respect for others, recognise risks in the digital space, and use the internet safely and responsibly. In social studies and history lessons, secondary school students learn about the harmful effects of extremism, prejudice and societal stereotypes, and examine how individuals and groups can foster interracial and inter-religious understanding. They are also encouraged to reflect on their own role in countering extremism and promoting harmony.

Schools also develop students’ AI literacies, including the ability to think critically about AI’s biases, question AI-generated outputs and discern false or misleading information produced by AI.

These competencies are developed through the curriculum, co-curriculum and other enrichment opportunities such as in cyberwellness lessons and the code for fun programme in primary and secondary schools.

In addition, MOE collaborates with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Internal Security Department to sensitise teachers, school counsellors, student welfare officers and students to the signs of radicalisation and the importance of early reporting.

School counsellors work closely with teachers and other school personnel to identify early signs of at-risk behaviour, including those arising from online influences, and provide timely counselling intervention with close parental engagement. For students who need more support, schools work with MHA to ensure these students receive a coordinated and appropriate level of care.

We share Irwan’s view that addressing radicalisation in the digital age requires a whole-of-community effort. As the AI landscape continues to evolve, MOE is closely watching how AI can shape online radicalisation, and will ensure our efforts keep pace with these developments.

We will continue to work closely with schools, parents and community partners, and to share resources with parents to raise awareness of emerging digital risks, so that our students are better supported to stay safe, discerning and resilient online.

Kenneth Lee

Director, Character and Citizenship Education

Ministry of Education