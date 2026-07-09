Forum: Schools teach students values and critical thinking to counter harmful narratives

We thank Irwan Jamil and Muhammad Dzul Azhan Sahban for their views, and agree that it is important to teach our young the skills to discern and examine online information critically, while deepening their appreciation of Singapore’s religiously diverse society (Consider structured religious education to counter extreme narratives online, June 29; and Let’s keep religious education outside of schools, July 3).

In schools, students are taught the importance of values such as respect, as well as racial and religious harmony. Through character and citizenship education, social studies and history, they learn about ethnic and religious sensitivities in Singapore’s context, and how to appreciate and uphold our common spaces. These lessons also help students develop empathy and respect for others.

Complementing this, cyber wellness lessons equip students to be critical and discerning consumers of online content. Students learn to recognise risks in the digital space, identify negative and inappropriate influences, and evaluate the reliability of information they encounter online.

Beyond the classroom, schools provide authentic opportunities for students to deepen their understanding of Singapore’s diverse communities. These include learning journeys to heritage sites, as well as activities that commemorate and celebrate the significance of different cultural and religious festivals. Such experiences help students appreciate and respect different perspectives and practices more deeply.

Ultimately, developing informed, discerning and respectful young Singaporeans requires a whole-of-society effort. The Ministry of Education will continue to work closely with parents and the community to strengthen students’ ability to engage thoughtfully with online information, foster mutual understanding across communities, and build resilience against divisive and harmful narratives. Together, we can help preserve the values and harmony that underpin Singapore’s social cohesion.

Loh Wee Cheng

Divisional Director, Student Development Curriculum 1

Ministry of Education