Forum: Schools introduce AI in approach that is age- and development-appropriate

We thank Forum writer Carol Loi Pui Wan for sharing her concerns on introducing artificial intelligence (AI) at the Primary 4 level (Introducing AI at Primary 4 carries a real developmental risk, April 3).

The Ministry of Education (MOE) recognises there are risks when young children use AI, and assures parents and the public that technology will be introduced in age- and developmental-appropriate ways. At lower primary, learning is print-first, with an emphasis on concrete and tactile experiences. Pupils do not directly use AI as they develop foundational cognitive, executive functioning and socio-emotional skills through physical and social interactions.

However, AI is increasingly accessible not only in digital devices but also in hardware and even toys. It is therefore important for students to develop overall awareness of AI in daily life, and have guided discussions on its potential benefits and risks before they use AI, such as how AI can get information wrong, and that AI is not human even though it can behave like one.

From Primary 4, AI use is structured and limited, in class and under close teacher supervision. The AI tools introduced are not general-purpose AI tools, but MOE-developed tools accessed through the Singapore Student Learning Space (SLS). These tools are designed with sound pedagogy, learner-centric principles, and safeguards to mitigate risk such as overreliance.

Before use, students learn about how these SLS AI tools work, and how to use them meaningfully for learning.

Recognising pupils’ developmental readiness at this stage, the Learning Assistant in SLS, an MOE-developed AI tool which allows students to interact with AI, has built-in guardrails, such as requiring teacher activation, ability to set maximum number of interactions, and prompts to encourage thinking and perspective taking. Learning continues to be print-first and teachers are trained in e-pedagogy to discern when to use AI tools, and only when it benefits learning.

As AI becomes more pervasive, we need to develop AI literacy from a young age in a structured manner. MOE has therefore integrated AI literacy into the curriculum and co-curriculum. Beyond AI literacy, there is continued emphasis on 21st-century competencies, values inculcation, and holistic development as we nurture the whole child.

Parents are key partners in this effort. MOE will provide parents with more resources in guiding their child’s use of AI and work closely with parents to ensure that students build good learning habits and self-regulation, learning to use AI responsibly and safely.

Lee Lin Yee

Divisional Director, Educational Technology

Ministry of Education