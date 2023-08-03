Forum: Schools adopt measures to curb misuse of AI

We agree with youth Forum writer Wang Xin Tong that schools need to implement measures to harness the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) tools for teaching and learning while addressing the potential drawbacks (Have guidelines to curb misuse of ChatGPT, July 24).

The Ministry of Education (MOE) provides teachers with guidance and resources to effectively harness the use of digital technology to enhance learning, including the use of new tools like generative AI. This is supported by schools’ ongoing efforts to equip students with digital literacy and cyber wellness skills that help them use technology effectively in their learning.

Apart from technical safeguards like plagiarism checkers, which are not a foolproof means of detecting the misuse of generative AI tools, the use of multiple modes of assessment and teachers’ interactions with students also help teachers detect uncharacteristic responses in students’ work that could be AI generated.

We will continue to help our students harness new technological tools effectively and productively as they emerge.

Aaron Loh

Divisional Director, Educational Technology

Ministry of Education